Learning Chinese

Chat attackpower outage停电(tínɡdiàn)A: I had a power outage at my home. I might have to stay at a hotel for the night.我家停电了,今晚我可能得去宾馆住一晚了。(wǒjiā tínɡdiàn le, jīnwǎn wǒ kěnénɡ děi qù bīnɡuǎn zhù yīwǎn le.)B: If the power went out just go pay your bill, why stay somewhere else?停电了就去交电费啊,何必要去其他地方住呢？(tínɡdiàn le jiùqù jiāo diànfèi ā, hébì yàoqù qítā dìfānɡ zhù ne?)A: The property management office gets off work every day at 5 pm. I didn't find out that I used up all my power until I got home.我们小区的物业每天下午五点就下班了,我下班回来才发现我的电费已经用完了。(wǒmén xiǎoqū de wùyè měitiān xiàwǔ wǔdiǎn jiù xiàbān le, wǒ xiàbān huílái cái fāxiàn wǒde diànfèi yǐjīnɡ yònɡwán le.)B: Then you can stay at my house for the night. Although I only have one single bed, you can sleep on my new sofa.那你还是来我家住一晚吧,虽然我家只有一张单人床,但是你可以睡在我新买的沙发上。(nà nǐ háishì lái wǒjiā zhù yīwǎn bā, suīrán wǒjiā zhīyǒu yīzhānɡ dānrén chuánɡ, dànshì nǐ kěyǐ shuìzài wǒ xīnmǎi de shāfā shànɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT