Puzzle

1 Speaker maker5 Holdup10 Finish a Tootsie Pop14 Walkman: '80s:: ___ : '00s15 Justice Kagan16 Houston university17 "Release the Stars" singer whose surname means "wagon maker"20 "Spring forward" acronym21 Bugler's piece22 A Musketeer23 Gummy animals25 "Social" prefix27 1976 Best Actress whose surname means "arrow maker"32 Strange33 "Relax"34 ___ Miss35 Saintly symbol36 Holdup38 Kind of beach39 Smelter's material40 Early video game41 Boxed, as wine bottles42 CNN host whose surname means "barrel maker"46 D.C. team47 "Up" voice actor Ed48 "___ lightly"51 Swimmer with huge calves52 Colorful card game55 "The Big Sleep" novelist whose surname means "candle maker"59 Vineyard measure60 First U.S. multimillionaire61 It gets old quickly62 Zest source63 Sits heavily64 On the matter of1 Owl or albatross2 Great work3 Runny egg style4 College URL ender5 Scotch brand6 Pass, as time7 They're strung in Hawaii8 Massachusetts "A" cape9 Veer off course10 Film reviewer11 Like a soprano's voice12 Back talk?13 Moistens18 Straitlaced19 Squalid24 German mark's replacement25 (Sigh)26 Fit snugly27 Pick up28 Pretend29 Casino regulations30 Tribal VIP31 Swamp plant32 "Wasn't expecting that!"36 RSVP recipient37 Baseball's Slaughter38 Scruff40 Madrid gallery41 TBS talk show43 Protector of the crown?44 Sonic employee45 Prized statuettes48 Setup49 Three-legged ___50 Bronte's Jane51 Bi- cubed53 Small salamander54 Estimate qualifier56 Siesta57 Broadband letters58 Kendrick Lamar hit with a genetic title

Solution