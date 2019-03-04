Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Speaker maker
5 Holdup
10 Finish a Tootsie Pop
14 Walkman: '80s:: ___ : '00s
15 Justice Kagan
16 Houston university
17 "Release the Stars" singer whose surname means "wagon maker"
20 "Spring forward" acronym
21 Bugler's piece
22 A Musketeer
23 Gummy animals
25 "Social" prefix
27 1976 Best Actress whose surname means "arrow maker"
32 Strange
33 "Relax"
34 ___ Miss
35 Saintly symbol
36 Holdup
38 Kind of beach
39 Smelter's material
40 Early video game
41 Boxed, as wine bottles
42 CNN host whose surname means "barrel maker"
46 D.C. team
47 "Up" voice actor Ed
48 "___ lightly"
51 Swimmer with huge calves
52 Colorful card game
55 "The Big Sleep" novelist whose surname means "candle maker"
59 Vineyard measure
60 First U.S. multimillionaire
61 It gets old quickly
62 Zest source
63 Sits heavily
64 On the matter ofDOWN
1 Owl or albatross
2 Great work
3 Runny egg style
4 College URL ender
5 Scotch brand
6 Pass, as time
7 They're strung in Hawaii
8 Massachusetts "A" cape
9 Veer off course
10 Film reviewer
11 Like a soprano's voice
12 Back talk?
13 Moistens
18 Straitlaced
19 Squalid
24 German mark's replacement
25 (Sigh)
26 Fit snugly
27 Pick up
28 Pretend
29 Casino regulations
30 Tribal VIP
31 Swamp plant
32 "Wasn't expecting that!"
36 RSVP recipient
37 Baseball's Slaughter
38 Scruff
40 Madrid gallery
41 TBS talk show
43 Protector of the crown?
44 Sonic employee
45 Prized statuettes
48 Setup
49 Three-legged ___
50 Bronte's Jane
51 Bi- cubed
53 Small salamander
54 Estimate qualifier
56 Siesta
57 Broadband letters
58 Kendrick Lamar hit with a genetic title
Solution