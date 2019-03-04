Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/4 16:08:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Speaker maker

  5 Holdup

 10 Finish a Tootsie Pop

 14 Walkman: '80s:: ___ : '00s

 15 Justice Kagan

 16 Houston university

 17 "Release the Stars" singer whose surname means "wagon maker"

 20 "Spring forward" acronym

 21 Bugler's piece

 22 A Musketeer

 23 Gummy animals

 25 "Social" prefix

 27 1976 Best Actress whose surname means "arrow maker"

 32 Strange

 33 "Relax"

 34 ___ Miss

 35 Saintly symbol

 36 Holdup

 38 Kind of beach

 39 Smelter's material

 40 Early video game

 41 Boxed, as wine bottles

 42 CNN host whose surname means "barrel maker"

 46 D.C. team

 47 "Up" voice actor Ed

 48 "___ lightly"

 51 Swimmer with huge calves

 52 Colorful card game

 55 "The Big Sleep" novelist whose surname means "candle maker"

 59 Vineyard measure

 60 First U.S. multimillionaire

 61 It gets old quickly

 62 Zest source

 63 Sits heavily

 64 On the matter of

DOWN



  1 Owl or albatross

  2 Great work

  3 Runny egg style

  4 College URL ender

  5 Scotch brand

  6 Pass, as time

  7 They're strung in Hawaii

  8 Massachusetts "A" cape

  9 Veer off course

 10 Film reviewer

 11 Like a soprano's voice

 12 Back talk?

 13 Moistens

 18 Straitlaced

 19 Squalid

 24 German mark's replacement

 25 (Sigh)

 26 Fit snugly

 27 Pick up

 28 Pretend

 29 Casino regulations

 30 Tribal VIP

 31 Swamp plant

 32 "Wasn't expecting that!"

 36 RSVP recipient

 37 Baseball's Slaughter

 38 Scruff

 40 Madrid gallery

 41 TBS talk show

 43 Protector of the crown?

 44 Sonic employee

 45 Prized statuettes

 48 Setup

 49 Three-legged ___

 50 Bronte's Jane

 51 Bi- cubed

 53 Small salamander

 54 Estimate qualifier

 56 Siesta

 57 Broadband letters

 58 Kendrick Lamar hit with a genetic title

Solution



 

