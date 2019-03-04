Chinese lawmakers will step up legislation to support economic reform, opening-up

Zhang Yesui (first left), spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China,on Tuesday. The second session of the 13th NPC is scheduled to start on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

China's top legislative body will step up efforts to approve or amend legislation that is crucial to advance the country's economic reforms and opening-up drive this year, a spokesperson for the body said on Monday.During a wide-ranging press conference, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), also addressed hot-button issues, from the China-US trade war to the issues involving Huawei."We will strive to make and amend laws that are urgently needed to deepen market reforms and expand high-level opening-up," Zhang told a press corps at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.The press briefing came a day before the NPC is scheduled to kick off its annual legislative session on Tuesday, when a key closely-watched Government Work Report, which sets, among other things, the growth target for the world's second-largest economy in 2019, will be delivered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.At this year's annual session, Chinese lawmakers will deliberate and vote on a new foreign investment law, which would guarantee greater market access and fairer treatment to foreign companies, Zhang said."This is fundamental change to our country's management system for foreign investment and it will increase openness, transparency and predictability of the investment environment," he said, adding it will also address foreign investors' concerns, such as intellectual property rights protection and technology transfer.Apart from the new foreign investment law, the NPC will also make amendments to the land management law, patent law, securities law and formulate a resource tax law, among others, Zhang said.However, Zhang noted, the new laws will not be used to manage investments from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as they are all parts of China. But the national government will ensure greater access and better environment for investments from the three regions through improving relevant mechanisms.Though China's law addresses such concerns often raised by the US and other countries, Chinese officials maintain that their upcoming legislative agenda is in line with China's reform and opening-up policies, and it is being implemented at its own pace rather than due to foreign pressure.Commenting on the China-US trade negotiations, Zhang, a former senior diplomat, said that only cooperation could benefit both countries and that the two sides should continue to step up talks in order to reach agreement.Chinese and US officials have conducted seven rounds of high-level trade negotiations since the US launched a tariff war on China and they have approved to have made great progress, with some US media reports suggesting a final deal could come as soon as at the end of this month.However, complicating issues remain, including the case surrounding Huawei Technologies Co, which has been accused by US officials of several wrongdoings including bank fraud - claims Chinese officials say are a politically charged move to contain China's technological rise.Asked about the US efforts to lobby European countries to stop working with Huawei, the NPC spokesperson said US officials mischaracterized China's National Intelligence Law in 2017 to claim that certain Chinese company's products pose security risks."This is using political tactics to interfere with economic activities against WTO rules," he said. "It is a typical double-standard and unjust and immoral."