Oceania nations to compete at 2022 Asian Games in China

Oceania nations, including sporting powerhouse Australia, have been invited to compete in Olympic team events such as soccer and basketball at the 2022 Asian Games for the first time.



The decision came at a meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia in Bangkok late Sunday, with Australia welcoming the move as "a very positive outcome."



"Australia is very grateful for this opportunity and there will be enormous interest from our Oceania neighbors," said Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates on Monday.



The invitation to the Games in China's Hangzhou is limited to volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, soccer and fencing, ruling out sports such as swimming and track cycling which Australia would be expected to dominate.



It culminates a long Australian-led drive for stronger ties with the Olympic Council of Asia.



Oceania - Australia, New Zealand and a swathe of Pacific islands - has not taken part in the regional Olympics before, but sporting ties with Asia have been growing.



Australia has been a member of the Asian Football Confederation since 2006, and previously took part in the East Asian Games in Osaka in 2001 and the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo.



With 35 sports and 10,000 athletes competing, the Asian Games is second only to the Olympics as a global multisport event.





