India, Pakistan troops exchange fire across Kashmir LoC

Troops of India and Pakistan Monday exchanged heavy shelling and targeted each other's positions on Line of Control (LoC), dividing Kashmir, officials said.



The two sides exchanged fire early Monday in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Pakistan forces again resorted to heavy mortar shelling along LoC on Indian positions and civilian areas in Jammu district today, which was retaliated strongly and effectively," an official said.



According to officials the shelling lasted for more than three hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the skirmishes on the Indian side.



"The firing from across LoC started around 3:00 a.m. (local time) and stopped at 6:30 a.m. (local time)," a defense official said.



For the past one week there has been a flare-up on LoC in Kashmir. Both Indian as well as Pakistan-controlled parts have suffered civilian as well as troop casualties during the skirmishes.



The daily firings have forced population on both sides of the divide to migrate to safer locations.



The latest tension between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after India carried out an air strike inside Pakistan, triggering a retaliation. Though the situation has de-escalated to some extent following calls of restraint from several countries, the situation on LoC was yet to show desired results.

