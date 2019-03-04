Xi joins panel discussion with political advisors

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/4 17:09:22
President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon visited political advisors from the sectors of culture and art, and social sciences who are attending the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined them in a joint panel discussion and heard their opinions and suggestions.