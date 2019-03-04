Ethiopian Airlines hopes to make ‘new home’ for Chinese travelers

An Ethiopian Airlines jet. File photo: IC

Mihretab Teklay, director of integrated marketing communications at Ethiopian Airlines is on a mission to further boost Ethiopia's robust aviation cooperation with China.Speaking at an event sponsored by the airline to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Teklay said Ethiopia already is connected with China in various areas."China is special for us as a country. And as an airline, we really appreciate the economic growth of China and also the financing that has been done for Ethiopia in different infrastructure development projects," he said."The Chinese and Ethiopian Airlines relationship is a big deal for us. We appreciate the Chinese customers for believing in our services for quite a lot of years," Teklay said.Recently, the company has started coming with services that upgrade the relationship. "We want to make Ethiopia the next home for Chinese," he added.Ethiopian Airlines now operates daily passenger flights from Addis Ababa to Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, and Beijing, and three times per week passenger flights to Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. It also operates daily passenger and cargo flights to Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ethiopian was the first African airline to start flight services to China, back in 1973.Tan Jian, Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia, said that China values its strategic cooperation with Ethiopia in the aviation sector due to Ethiopian Airlines' capacity to connect Africa with China."Ethiopian Airlines is the largest and best airline in Africa, with China being the biggest market for Ethiopian Airlines. I believe there is great potential for deepening our cooperation and there is further room for improving Ethiopian's services to China," Tan said.Tan emphasized Chinese aviation cooperation with Ethiopia goes beyond flight destinations. Chinese capital and expertise have also helped build several aviation-related infrastructure projects.In January 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated an expansion project at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, which was funded and built by China with a construction cost of around $363 million.The newly inaugurated terminal has an annual capacity of 22 million passengers, which has consolidated Addis Ababa's position as a premier aviation hub in Africa.During the same ceremony, Ahmed also inaugurated a Chinese-built hotel, built at a cost of $65 million.Hosting the largest Chinese restaurant in Africa, a large conference hall and 373 guest rooms, the newly inaugurated Ethiopian Skylight Hotel will enable the airline to offer package tours and travel programs for tourists.