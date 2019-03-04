China's coal province to promote ethanol fuel

North China's coal-rich Shanxi Province will promote ethanol gasoline for its road vehicles to cut emissions and fossil fuel consumption.



This year, ethanol fuel will be provided in pilot zones such as Taiyuan, Yangquan, Changzhi and Jincheng cities, and will be expanded to the entire province from Jan. 1, 2020, said a provincial government circular issued last week.



The province is now building an ethanol gasoline distribution center and remodeling thousands of gas stations.



Ethanol fuel, known as E10, is 90 percent gasoline and 10 percent ethanol, which is believed to cut carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide emissions.



China plans to cut carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 60-65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and raise the share of non-fossil energy use in total consumption to about 20 percent.

