Skating trails transform Winnipeg

Every winter, two rivers flowing through the Canadian city of Winnipeg freeze and tens of thousands of people don their skates to enjoy what is very likely the world's longest outdoor ice rink.



For a city nicknamed Winter-peg, where temperatures plunged in January to -40 C, the outdoor skating provides a break from the seasonal doldrums.



The Red River Mutual Trail, dotted by warming huts created by architects from around the world, begins in the heart of the city's downtown area known as the Forks, where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet. A gathering place for indigenous tribes in ancient times, the Forks now boasts a market, restaurants and museums.



After the Mutual Trail opened for the 2018-19 season, it teemed with people on foot, on bikes and on skates.



Some use it to get to and from work to avoid rush-hour road traffic.



The huts were created for a design competition that received more than 220 entries. Of those, only about 15 are in use on the ice.



