Swiss marijuana study may allow chosen users to get legally high

Switzerland may let up to 5,000 people smoke marijuana legally in pilot studies to help shape new rules for recreational use of the drug, the government said on Thursday.



The cabinet proposed limited pilot projects that may lead to changes in laws banning cannabis that date back to 1951. The plan will be put out for public comment until mid-year, the Federal Health Office said.



Switzerland already allows cannabis products of less than 1 percent THC, the chemical that makes people high. It began last July to explore new ways of regulating more-potent marijuana, after the University of Bern was blocked by existing law from undertaking a scientific study.



Some 200,000 people in Switzerland use illegal cannabis, the government estimated, despite its criminalization.



The proposed Swiss pilot projects would be limited to cannabis, with only adults who demonstrate that they already use it allowed to participate.



Reuters





