Colorado man kills orphaned cougar cub that attacked him on jogging path

A mountain lion strangled by a Colorado man after it attacked him on a jogging trail last month was a young cub, weighing no more than 18 kilograms and likely orphaned but not starving, state wildlife officials said on Friday.



The encounter between the young predator and Travis Kauffman garnered international headlines when authorities revealed that the 31-year-old man had not only survived a rare mountain lion attack but had suffocated the cat by stepping on its throat.



Kauffman said he was jogging on mountain trail when he heard pine needles rustling and turned to see a cougar staring him down.



He raised his arms and yelled, but the cougar pounced, clamping its jaws on his right wrist, and slashing his face and neck with its claws.



Kauffman said he unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the cat by hitting it with a rock and stabbing it with sticks. Ultimately he was able to get on top of the cat and place his foot on its throat until it stopped thrashing.



Reuters

