WeChat repairs its auto translation service after users point out some unintended funnies

Kris Wu Photo: IC

China's popular instant messenger app, WeChat, said it is repairing its translation engine after netizens made fun of a number of English to Chinese translations that popped up relating to young Chinese heartthrobs, including Kris Wu, Cai Xukun and TFboys.Netizens on Sunday posted screen shots on Sina Weibo of WeChat translations, including "You play basketball like Wu Yifan(Kris Wu)" in English into "You play basketball like a genius.""You are so TFboys" (a Chinese boy band) came out as "You guys are so nice."The English sentence "You are so Cai Xukun" was translated as "You are such an idiot." Cai is a pop singer who gained fame on the TV program Idol Producer.#IsWeChatTranslationSerious? was viewed 300 million times as of Monday afternoon, with many amused netizens, leaving ironic comments like "Haha, such accurate translations!"Some netizens slammed the translations saying that WeChat should not allow users to flatter some stars while bullying others."WeChat, please behave yourself," wrote a netizen, noting some Net users took pleasure in insulting people, especially celebrities.WeChat apologized on Sunday on Sina Weibo saying "sorry our translation engine mistranslated some informal English vocabulary. The translator is currently in emergency repair."The translation function appeared to have been turned off on Monday for sentences containing the names of some pop stars.Global Times