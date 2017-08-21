Hope of business boom in China-NK border city crushed by fruitless Kim-Trump summit

Chinese foreign trade ships, which sail to the North Korean side daily to source seafood prodcuts, docked for days at some ports in the Qianyang county, Donggang. Photo: Deng Xiaoci/GT

Frustrated by the latest Kim-Trump summit during which no deals were reached, merchants in the China-North Korea border city of Dandong now face are dealing with crushed hopes of a potential business boom and bleak prospects again this year.The second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump concluded on Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam with an exchange of views but no agreement."Dandong foreign trade merchants and housing developers were literally standing on their tiptoes during the summit, looking forward to positive signs that could indicate the lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang, but it turned out to be all in vain," a Dandong greengrocer who t requested anonymity, told the Global Times.Donggang, which is administered by Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, serves as a national hub for the seafood trade between China and North Korea, with Chinese merchants sailing to North Korean waters to source products.However, since August 2017, when China announced an import ban on seafood from North Korea as required by UN Resolution 2371, local seafood traders have suffered significant economic losses."Without at least an easing of sanctions, business this year will be doomed," a local seafood merchant surnamed Zhou, told the Global Times.Zhou had great expectations that the summit would produce positive results, and even registered a trademark for his company in November to import the North Korean specialty known as flying crabs."Almost all of our trade boats have been docked in the harbor since the ban, and our fishing boats have no choice but to sail to East China's Shandong Province to fish. The seafood there doesn't taste nearly as good as those from North Korean waters," Zhou said.Dandong's real estate prices rose slight over the past two weeks despite the continued stalemate in summit talks, indicating that locals are still holding out hope of a positive resolution in the future.The average property price of Dandong New City, a district of Dandong which was designed to be a China-North Korean trade hub, reached some 8,000 yuan ($1,193) per square meter, up by about 300 yuan per square meter in the past two weeks, Zhang Xu, a local real estate agent told the Global Times, on Monday.At least five apartments are sold in the New City district per day, and many of the newly built apartment buildings have already sold out, Zhang noted.Business insiders, home buyers and property investors in Dandong are choosing to believe that any "talks are better than no-talk. And talks bring hope closer," said Zhang.