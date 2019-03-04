NPC deputy to submit motion for online video games legislation

A child plays an online game on his mobile phone in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

Zhao Wanping, a deputy of the National People's Congress and vice director of Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences in East China, will submit a motion on regulating online games administration and legislation at the two sessions this year, news site thepaper.cn reported on Monday.In China, a large number of the country's 300 million teenagers are addicted to online video games."Children tend to confuse the virtual world with reality and act in the real world according to what they see in the virtual world," Zhao said, adding that "online games may trigger psychiatric disorders, and harm children's psychological and physical health and society in the same way drugs do, and may be even more harmful than drugs."However, online video game developers have always invested money in developing games and in making them more appealing in order to pursue high profits but leaving no space for supervision from society and parents.In China, only the "Interim Measures for the Administration of Online Games" and the "Opinions on Strictly Regulating the Management of Online Game Markets" are currently in place to regulate online games, leaving a gap in legislation in this field. Additionally, "interim measures" and "opinion" are far from sufficient to regulate the sprawling online games market. Legislation is urgently needed in China right now, according to Zhao.It has become the common expectation of families and society for the relevant laws to be released as soon as possible in China to strengthen regulations on online games, so as to safeguard people's legitimate rights and protect their life and properties, especially those of teenagers.