40 years and 20 events

The Forbidden City Photo: Li Hao/GT

Portuguese Ambassador to China Jose Augusto Duarte Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

By Xu LiuliuAs the first tune from Portuguese musician Pedro Joia's guitar drifted out of the Forbidden City on Monday night, the audience was transported across the world to far away Portugal. Afterward, it was then Chinese musician Duan Chao's turn to bring them back to the imperial palace with the sound of her erhu, a traditional two-stringed instrument.After the solo performances of their favorite repertoires, then two performed a duet of three popular pieces: the theme song for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games "You and Me," Chinese folk song "Jasmine" and Portuguese ballad "Lisbon Fado in A Minor."Although they only had the chance to rehearse once, the Portuguese musician was very confident about the show."We didn't rehearse too much, so we have some space for creativity in the moment," he told the Global Times before the performance.The Monday night concert marked the beginning of the 2019 Portugal Cultural Festival, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Portugal and China."He is one of our greatest musicians. He doesn't play with his fingers, but with his soul," commented Jose Augusto Duarte, Portuguese Ambassador to China at the festival's launch ceremony on Monday."A quality of concert, a symbol of the place," he said about the Forbidden City concert, recalling that he couldn't believe it when the Chinese side offered the venue for the event."Such a privilege for our festival," he noted.Since China and Portugal established diplomatic relations on February 8, 1979, the two countries have promoted the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties in the spirit of mutual respect, mutual benefits and equality. According to the ambassador, since then every Chinese president has paid a visit to Portugal and all Portuguese presidents have visited China."Although geographically separated, culturally we are connected," Duarte noted.The ambassador explained that instead of holding simple performances or showcasing a country's culture at events, he preferred holding "cultural exchanges in the form of dialogues." The concert was one such example, as it took a great talent from Portugal and a great talent from China and "let them connect, match each other and have a dialogue."The year-long cultural festival takes "40 Years, 20 Events" as its theme and will feature events in music, movie, literature and visual arts in cities such as Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Macao and Shanghai.Throughout these events, the idea of dialogue will be at the center of the exchanges. For example, the ambassador pointed to a concert scheduled for June which will see a Chinese-Portuguese conductor lead a Chinese orchestra.The ambassador also touched on the tourism relations between the two countries.Portugal welcomed about 250,000 tourists from China in 2018."The number is not many," he said. "But they do like the prices, they like the hotels, they like the food; and the ladies, they like the shopping."He also boasted about the ease at which Chinese can visit the country."You can go to other embassies in Beijing. If you find any of them [issuing a visa] faster than mine, I will pay the money [for your visa]," he joked, highlighting the high-efficiency in helping Chinese tourists get visas."Every day, by the end, we have checked all the requests. [If ok], they will get a visa within 24 hours, maximum," he added."We can't avoid [the need for a visa], but what we can do is do our job better than everybody else."Since taking the position of ambassador in December, 2017, Duarte has traveled to many Chinese cities including Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, and Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province."I want to go to the provinces, to the villages of China, where the Chinese communities living in Portugal come from," he said.Before arriving in China, he promised himself that he would learn Chinese. However, due to his tight working schedule, he still hasn't found much time to dedicate to it."It's a completely different way of studying. In our language, we learn the alphabet. In Chinese, you have to memorize each symbol in each character. Be patient with me, please. Give me two years," he said."I have studied all the languages in all the countries where I have lived. And in China, I will do the same," he said.