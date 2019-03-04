GDP target likely to exceed 6%

Skyline of Beijing File photo: VCG

As China faces a tough situation to stabilize economic growth in 2019 amid persistent domestic downward pressure and ongoing trade friction with the US, analysts forecast that 2019 GDP growth rate will be set at above 6 percent.China will attract global attention on Tuesday, when the second-largest economy in the world announces its 2019 growth target - among other critical policies and plans - in the annual Government Work Report, to be delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.The Chinese economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years, and growth for this year is widely expected fall into somewhere between 6 and 6.5 percent."China's economy has reached a considerable size, which means a 6 percent growth rate is hardly insignificant," Tian Yun, manager at the China Society of Macroeconomics, told the Global Times on Monday.Despite slower growth, the Chinese economy expanded to more than 90 trillion yuan ($13.3 trillion) last year, almost tripling its size from 10 years ago, and the added GDP in 2018 exceeded the value of Australia's total output, official figures showed.Although China will lower its growth target to realize its transition from high-speed to quality-driven growth, the target is not likely to be below 6 percent. Doing so would cause severe damage to the real economy, which plays a decisive role in the country's transition, analysts said.Yuan Fuhua, director of the economic growth office of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that only a healthy real economy can offer sustainable growth power. Yuan said that only if the real economy can draw more investment, will money flow out of areas where it generates bubbles and forms a vicious circle.In order to sustain growth in 2019, China is poised to roll out more specific policies in the government work report. An interview with drafters of the work report on the gov.cn website showed that massive tax and fee cuts are a major aspect of the report. "It's a major part…the aim is to inspire companies' energy and ease their burdens," one of the drafters said during the interview."The key is to ease the burden on small and medium-sized enterprises," Yuan said.China's economy is on the right path, and there's enough scope to buffer the pain of the transition, Yuan added."The key to China's economic performance lies in the private sector," Tian told the Global Times."If there's a stable and consistent business climate, private business - which contributed more than 60 percent of GDP last year - will remain a driver of China's growth."