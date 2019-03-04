Hong Kong-based CPPCC members call for further integration

A general view of the skyline of Hong Kong File photo: VCG

Hong Kong-based members of China's top political advisory body on Monday suggested that Hong Kong should be more involved in social and economic development on the Chinese mainland, and they called for greater efforts to further integrate economic development under the central government's plans.At a group meeting, the members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) discussed a wide range of topics, including Hong Kong's role in the central government's top policy initiatives such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area plan and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."I think Hong Kong has not been involved enough in the efforts to build a moderately prosperous society in all aspects," Peng Changwei, a member of the CPPCC, told the group meeting of dozens of members on Monday morning."Shouldn't we use our connections and mobilize all of Hong Kong to make contributions to the efforts of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, as CPPCC members?"More than 100 CPPCC members from Hong Kong are in Beijing for the advisory body's annual session, which kicked off on Sunday. The meeting, together with the annual legislative session of the National People's Congress (NPC), which will start on Tuesday, is referred to as the most important political event of the year.In addressing an opening session of the CPPCC annual meeting, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, listed helping the government to realize a moderately prosperous society in all aspects by 2020 - the first centenary goal of the Communist Party of China - as one of the top priorities for the advisory body in 2019.The CPPCC National Committee will focus on building consensus and unity behind the efforts."To further enhance the CPPCC's role of building consensus, our Hong Kong members have much work to do," said Meng Lihong, a member of the CPPCC, at the group meeting. "We must learn to pay attention to the greater picture."In particular, she said, "we should take a resolute stance against Hong Kong independence forces," and help improve youth exchange programs between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.In 2018, the CPPCC National Committee organized members from Hong Kong and Macao to study and give advice on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The committee also organized visits to the mainland for young people from Hong Kong and Macao and encouraged a clear stance against "Hong Kong independence," Wang said in the speech on Sunday.At the group meetings, several members suggested that the Greater Bay Area development plan will bring much opportunity for both Hong Kong and Macao, and Hong Kong should study how to use its experience as a global financial center to help the region's development.How to further increase Hong Kong's role in the BRI was also a popular topic at the meeting.Overall, members called for more efforts to bring about further integration between Hong Kong and the mainland."We should fully put into play our sense of responsibility and sense of mission, and that will enormously enhance our sense of involvement and sense of identity with our country," Peng added.