Smaller firms facing job-creation problems: NPC deputy

Yao Jinbo Photo: Li Qiaoyi/GT
There are signs of job-creation problems at small and medium-sized businesses in China, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) said on Monday, calling for measures to rev up the job market.
"While employers reported facing difficulty hiring during last year's Two Sessions
, people have trouble finding a job this year," Yao Jinbo, NPC deputy and CEO of Chinese classifieds site 58.com, told reporters in Beijing.
China-US trade tensions, a sluggish stock market throughout last year and government efforts to cut leverage were considered to have affected China's job market since the fourth quarter of last year, he said.
Usually, hiring activity in China picks up in November and December, but 58.com's figures showed this past November and December were quite different, according to Yao.
According to statistics from the National Development and Reform Commission
, the country's top economic planner, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index stood at 93.0 in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter. A labor sub-index fell 0.2 points to 107.4 during the final three months of 2018.
In this data series, a reading above 100 points to expansion while one below indicates contraction.
Saying that he hoped the recent stock market rebound in China could help revive the job market, Yao suggested that the government step up efforts to cut social security contributions by enterprises.
The NPC deputy also advised the government to increase unemployment insurance refunds and offer guaranteed and subsidized loans for starting new ventures to reduce labor costs, according to his motions, which were obtained by the Global Times on Monday.
The motions to address job-creation troubles among smaller businesses include ramped-up actions to nurture a pool of skilled workers and increase training subsidies for small-scale businesses.
Layoffs have hit many companies, especially those in the private sector, Zhou Dewen, director of the Zhejiang Private Investment Enterprise Association, told the Global Times on Monday.
This, in addition to a massive number of new university graduates and fresh graduates from specialized secondary schools and vocational training institutes, means increasing job market pressure this year, Zhou said.
The government should attach greater importance to the issue with job creation amid continued downward pressure on the Chinese economy, Zhou added.
Policy support should be in place for start-ups and companies struggling to stay afloat, as they need to be offered a helping hand. Such moves will help stabilize the job market, he pointed out, adding that employment agencies ought to be given full play to revive jobs.