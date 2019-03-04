Guaido says he will return to Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Sunday he would return home to lead new protests against President Nicolas Maduro on Monday.



Guaido left Ecuador earlier on Sunday after spending the past few days touring Latin American nations to ask for support, but he did not disclose where he had gone next or how he planned to return to Venezuela.



Guaido, who declared himself as Venezuela's legitimate president, left the country last week to coordinate efforts in Colombia to send so-called humanitarian aid into Venezuela.



Troops blocked convoys of aid trucks sent from Colombia and Brazil, leading to clashes that left at least five people dead along the Brazilian border.



Guaido said during a broadcast on Twitter on Sunday it would be a "historic challenge" to return. He has called for new protests on Monday and Tuesday during the Carnival holiday period.



After traveling to Colombia, Guaido visited Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador to shore up Latin American support for a transition government that would precede free and fair elections.



He had flown to the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil after meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno in the coastal town of Salinas on Saturday. To arrive in Caracas by Monday morning, he could take commercial flights from Bogota or Panama City.





