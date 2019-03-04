Trade war noticeably absent from Chinese political advisors’ discussions

Members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee from the business world hold group discussions on Monday in Beijing. Photo: Wang Cong/GT

The China-US trade standoff was arguably one of the biggest stories - maybe even the biggest - over the past year, not just in China but around the world. But when China's top political advisors from the business world met on Monday, the topic was rarely mentioned.To be fair, the group discussions among members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee were intended to cover a report of the top advisory body's work, delivered by its chairman Wang Yang on Sunday.Still, the absence of the tit-for-tat tariff war that has rattled global markets and expected to weigh on economic growth from discussions among some of the country's business leaders was striking. More importantly, it shows that, despite the impact, the trade war has not changed main policy goals in Beijing like many had claimed it has and officials and advisors are just focused on domestic issues, while also pursuing talks.In fact, it seems by staying silent about the hottest topic at the most important and active political event in China, officials and advisors are showing a great deal of confidence and steadiness in their approach to the war.As they broke into small groups and took turns at the microphone to offer brief comments, the business leaders, who as CPPCC National Committee members can also make suggestions to government policies, largely focused on the report and the agenda to focus on building consensus and support for the country's main policy goals for the year.Inside one room, speakers stayed away from the trade war, even after they were encouraged by one outspoken official.After listening to two speakers inside a modestly sized, overheated room filled with reporters, Ding Xiangyang, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and a senior official with the State Council, China's cabinet, took the microphone."Everyone is speaking very well and is proactive and enthusiastic. I haven't been able to say anything since this morning," Ding said, seemingly jokingly. After commenting briefly on the report and asking the speakers to be concise and on point, he said "our proposals should focus on some major issues. At the moment, we are facing a situation with the China-US trade tension."Although trade talks have made progress, the tension will be "sustained and long-term," he continued.Listing other economic issues regarding direct financing, the bond market and the stock market, he said "all these are major issues for our economic field… we should make suggestions with regard to these issues."That was the only time a CPPCC National Committee member mentioned the trade war in two group discussions on Monday, and even this time the subject was used as an example, rather than offering specific and pointed suggestions or comments.However, there were other popular economic topics that many speakers touched on, including policies to support the private sector and small companies."I think one of the most serious situations for the economy involves private companies, which are the most active part of the market and the economy," a CPPC National Committee member, whose name tag couldn't be seen, said at the discussion group with Ding. "There are many government officials and leaders of the state-owned companies in this group. [We should] focus on how to support private companies," he said.In interviews with reporters after the discussions, the national political advisors were also more willing to discuss anything but the trade war. When pressed by reporters, one said, "we should wait until the talks are over to discuss this issue. The Party and the country are trying to resolve that now."