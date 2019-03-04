IPR protection to be improved with concrete measures, execution

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), at a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday Photo: VCG

China's top legislature will vote on the updated draft of the foreign investment law on March 15, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said on Monday.Chinese lawmakers will deliberate and vote on a new foreign investment law, which would guarantee greater market access and fairer treatment to foreign companies, Zhang told a room full of reporters at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing during the ongoing sessions of the national legislative and consultative bodies."This is a fundamental change to our country's management system for foreign investment and it will increase the openness, transparency and predictability of the investment environment," Zhang said, adding it will also address foreign investors' concerns such as intellectual property rights protection (IPR) and technology transfer.According to the draft law - the first of its kind - China will protect the IPR of foreign investors and foreign-invested enterprises, and the legitimate rights and interests of IPR holders and related rights holders. It will also encourage technical cooperation based on voluntary principles and commercial rules.It also states that Chinese authorities and their staff shall not use administrative means to force the transfer of technology.The new law will replace three existing laws on Chinese-foreign equity joint ventures, non-equity joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The first draft of the law was submitted in December last year, with the draft made available for public comment as of February 24.IPR protection and market conditions for foreign companies in China have remained hot topics at the ongoing trade negotiations between China and the US, which are aimed at ending the trade war between the world's two largest economies."I feel there are some connections but [the new foreign investment law] definitely did not come out because of [the China-US trade war]," Li Guo, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and deputy head of the General Administration of Customs, told the Global Times on Monday, when asked about whether the new law was in response to the US concerns."The birth of the new foreign investment law is in line with China's higher level of reform and opening-up by providing a better business environment for overseas players in the Chinese market," said Song Guoyou, director of Fudan University's Center for Economic Diplomacy."Stricter IPR articles in the new law can fend off the so-called concerns of foreign firms on technology transfer at the level of legislation," Song told the Global Times on Monday."Born in the timing of the China-US trade war, the new law, however, is definitely not the outcome of a 'forced' one to 'placate' the US," Song stressed, adding it is a natural move along with the country's historical and social development.The top leaders of China and the US could hold a meeting around March 27, and the two countries are close to finalizing a trade pact, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.Jing Yunchuan, founding partner of Beijing Gaotong Law Firm, told the Global Times on Monday that compared with the existing laws, the new draft law has more specific rules for IPR protection, especially holders from developed economies such as the US and Europe, which care deeply about their technological advantages."Such changes, which are more connected with international rules, can address their concerns well," said Jing.