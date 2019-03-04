Chinese adventure game Invisible Guardian tops Steam ranking

An adventure game called Invisible Guardian, developed and published by Chinese company One New Studio, has become the top-selling game on a list published by Steam, a global digital distribution platform.



Similar to Detroit: Become Human, the game Invisible Guardian is an interactive adventure game played from a third-person point of view. The unfolding of the storyline is subject to the user's dialogue choice in different settings.



The plot of the game revolves around Xiao Tu, a patriotic Chinese student working undercover among the Japanese during the Second World War. Depending on the dialogue choices that shape the story line, the character may survive or perish in the war. Four different endings are available with users' different choices.



The game is rated as "very positive" on Steam. On Monday out of 8,301 reviews, 92 percent were positive.



Many players praised the accurate historical setting, "elegant plots" and casting.



"This is a better experience than watching TV," one user commented. "It really shows you vividly the difficult life of undercover workers during the war."



So far the game hasn't been supported by any language other than Chinese. Despite a predominantly Chinese user population, players from overseas are also leaving comments asking for an English version of the game.





Newspaper headline: Chinese adventure game tops Steam ranking



