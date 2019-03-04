Legislation on AI speeds up

Zhang Yesui (center), spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China is hastening legislation related to artificial intelligence (AI), a move insiders said will help regulate the AI industry and assist China to compete in the high technology field with others in the international arena.
The NPC annual session will open 9 am Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People. Premier Li Keqiang will deliver a report on the government work.
Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said at a press conference on Monday that the NPC Standing Committee has included in its five-year legislation plan AI law proposals such as a personal information protection law, a data security law and an amended law on science and technology progress.
Meanwhile, the NPC Standing Committee takes AI legislation as an urgent task and will conduct in-depth investigation and deliberation in an effort to provide a strong legal guarantee for the innovation and development of AI technology, Zhang said. AI trend
Luo Jun, CEO of the International Robotics and Intelligent Equipment Industry Alliance, an industry think tank, told the Global Times on Monday that "sound laws will help regulate the AI industry and prevent technology abuse."
One such abuse is face-stitching technology. Based on AI, the technology has created buzz on social media platforms by its malicious use in which images of Hollywood A-listers such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Harry Potter star Emma Watson were spliced into pornographic content.
Luo said that AI technology is the future and many countries have put it on their national development agenda, noting that China and the US will be the two main competitors.
In its latest move to maintain leadership in the high-tech sector, the US rolled out in February a plan to give artificial intelligence more priority and resources. Chinese observers warned it may represent the formal launch of a new high-technology cold war.
"Although China also lags behind the UK and Europe in AI development, the country has a larger talent base and market as well as government support. It will grow very fast," Luo said.
China has already made some achievements in AI technology development.
An AI start-up has made major breakthroughs in the development of person Re-identification (Re ID) technology, which enables users to search, recognize and track a person's location via clothing, hairstyle and posture as captured by different cameras without the need for facial images.
"We should continue to strengthen basic science research," Luo said. "Only in this way can we develop more core technologies and reinforce our competitiveness."
A report released by the China Development Research Foundation and Sequoia China in September 2018 estimated that 99 percent of workers in agriculture, fisheries and forestry, 98 percent of workers in construction and 94 percent of workers who install and maintain power systems will be replaced by AI in 20 years.
China's Ministry of Education
announced on February 26 that in 2019, China will open around 400 majors related to Big Data, AI and robotics in universities. Belt and Road
At Monday's press conference, Zhang also said that 152 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation documents with China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In 2018 alone, 67 countries signed such documents with China.
China will not impose or create any trap in BRI cooperation, Zhang said.
"Just like other international cooperation initiatives, there will be some difficulties, problems, risks and challenges in the implementation of BRI," he said.
"But with continuous implementation and improvement, I believe the construction of the Initiative will achieve better development and bring more to participating countries."
Xu Liping, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the idea that "the Initiative caused some countries to be trapped in debt" reflects a partial understanding of the BRI by some Western media. He reiterated that the basic thinking of BRI is to promote development through cooperation and mutual benefit.
China is the only party that provide financing for many BRI projects, Xu pointed out, bearing all the risk. Other financing parties are unfamiliar with the BRI and some even doubt it.
"The West emphasizes profit when assessing a project, but China eyes more comprehensive benefits," Xu said. "For example, if China builds a highway, it will also take into consideration how the highway can help the local economy, including how to promote industrial parks near the highway, how to increase local employment or how to narrow local wealth gap."
Deogratius Kamagi, a Tanzanian journalist attending the press conference, told the Global Times that "BRI brings great benefits to my country as it facilitates trade routes and opens more business opportunities between China and Tanzania."
Bilal Sabri, a reporter from Pakistan Today, told the Global Times that Pakistan was the first beneficiary of BRI flagship project the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The corridor project has generated 75,000 jobs and also helped promote fiber-optics, the railway system and agriculture, Sabri noted.