Chinese leaders join panel discussions with political advisors

Senior Chinese leaders on Monday joined political advisors in different panel discussions at the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).



The leaders -- Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng -- are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



Premier Li Keqiang said facing more complicated and challenging development environment this year, the country should follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, stay committed to pursuing progress while ensuring stability, and coordinate the tasks of stabilizing growth, pushing forward reform, adjusting the structure, improving people's lives and preventing risks.



China should rely more on reform and opening up to stimulate market vitality and stand up to the downward pressure on the economy, the premier said.



Stressing that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of both the People's Republic of China and the CPPCC, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, called for more efforts to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and remain committed to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said that religious issues bear on social harmony, ethnic solidarity and national security. He spoke of the need to raise the awareness of the rule of law to maintain harmony and stability of the religious circles, and ensure religions better adapt themselves to socialist society.



Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called on people to take studying, understanding and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task. He stressed efforts to intensify reform on the social security institutions, solve prominent problems relating to social security, and improve people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.



Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, highlighted the need to carry out strategic arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee, stay committed to advancing full and strict governance over the Party, and consolidate and develop a sweeping victory in the fight against corruption.



Vice Premier Han Zheng called for more efforts to advance the cause of "one country, two systems" and maintain lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

