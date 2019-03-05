China's research icebreaker Xuelong returns to Northern Hemisphere

Photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the captain (R) and the pilot working aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, crossed the equator and returned to the Northern Hemisphere on early Monday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)





Photo taken on March 4, 2019 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong sailing in the Northern Hemisphere. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, crossed the equator and returned to the Northern Hemisphere on early Monday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2019 shows a crew member maintaining the equipment aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, crossed the equator and returned to the Northern Hemisphere on early Monday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows crew members holding a meeting aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, crossed the equator and returned to the Northern Hemisphere on early Monday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken aboard Xuelong on March 3, 2019 shows the evening glow before the China's research icebreaker crosses the equator on the Indian Ocean. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, crossed the equator and returned to the Northern Hemisphere on early Monday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

