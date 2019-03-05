Arab interior ministers call for efforts against terrorism

At the conclusion of the 36th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the participants stressed willingness to strengthen Arab cooperation to fight against terrorism and ensure the stability of all Arab peoples, according to a statement released Monday by the council.



During this session, the ministers have adopted a roadmap to combat terrorism. A strategy is also adopted to combat the illicit use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as a plan of the Arab civil defense strategy, said the statement.



The session was launched Sunday in Tunis with the participation of interior ministers of the Arab states, senior security delegations, and representatives of various Arab and international organizations.

