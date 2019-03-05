Japan's new emperor scheduled to greet public on May 4

Japan's new emperor is scheduled to greet the public on May 4, just days after Crown Prince Naruhito takes the Chrysanthemum Throne, the Imperial Household Agency officials said on Monday.



The agency had originally decided to open the Imperial Palace to congratulatory visits from the Japanese people after a ceremony on Oct. 22 to announce the enthronement.



The public greeting has now been brought forward and scheduled during Japan's golden week holiday this year which will start on April 27, local media reported.



Due to the imperial succession this year, the holiday period is extended to 10 days. Emperor Akihito is about to abdicate on April 30 and the 59-year-old crown prince will ascend the throne on the following day.



The prime minister's office also strongly suggested holding the new emperor's public greeting in advance, according to local media reports.



During the event, the new emperor will appear on a palace balcony with the empress and the rest of the imperial family to greet their people. The new emperor is also expected to make a public speech.



Emperor Akihito, 85, was enthroned on Jan. 7, 1989, starting the Era of Heisei. In a rare nationally-televised address in August 2016, he expressed his desire to relinquish his duties as emperor owing to concerns about his age, health and ability to carry out his formal duties.

