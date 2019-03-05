Poland to remove legal barriers to 5G development

Poland is "on the last stretch" to implementing legal changes that will make it easier for 5G network to develop in the country, the Minister of Digitization said Monday.



"We are working on solutions that will allow us to quickly and efficiently implement the 5G network in Poland, but above all to provide the necessary infrastructure," said Marek Zagorski, the Polish Minister of Digitization, during a business forum on Monday in Warsaw.



"We are on the last stretch when it comes to the amendment of the Telecommunications Law, which is to provide frequencies for the 5G network," the minister added.



At the end of February, the Telecommunications Law, which aims to facilitate the management of frequencies, reached the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish Parliament.



The Polish Digitization Ministry is currently working on a so-called "mega-law", which aims to simplify investment procedures for the construction of telecommunications infrastructure. It is also set to harmonize acceptable electromagnetic field levels in order to allow for cost-effective 5G development.



The first field tests for 5G were conducted in Poland's southern town of Gliwice by Orange Poland with equipment of Chinese tech company Huawei. T-Mobile Poland launched a commercial 5G network in the center of Warsaw at the end of 2018, using technology from Huawei as well.

