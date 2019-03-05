Qatar, Russian FMs discuss Syria, Libya issues

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/5 1:29:46
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday discussed with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the latest developments in Syria and Libya.
In a joint press conference, the Qatari top diplomat said that a political solution in Syria is the only option for the war-torn country.
On Libya, the Qatari minister called for all parties in the country to unite, Al Jazeera news channel said.
Asked about Russian S-400 missile system, he said that there is a discussion for the procurement of various Russian equipment, without elaborating more details.
The Russian minister is on a regional visit to the Gulf states.