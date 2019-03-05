Qatar, Russian FMs discuss Syria, Libya issues

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday discussed with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the latest developments in Syria and Libya.



In a joint press conference, the Qatari top diplomat said that a political solution in Syria is the only option for the war-torn country.



On Libya, the Qatari minister called for all parties in the country to unite, Al Jazeera news channel said.



Asked about Russian S-400 missile system, he said that there is a discussion for the procurement of various Russian equipment, without elaborating more details.



The Russian minister is on a regional visit to the Gulf states.

