China to continue to promote China-US trade negotiations

China will continue to promote China-US trade negotiations, according to a government work report available to the press Tuesday morning ahead of the annual legislative session.



China will promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. The country is committed to safeguarding economic globalization and free trade, and is actively involved in the reform of the World Trade Organization, the report says.



China is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, win-win development and settling trade disputes through discussion as equals, the report says. "We faithfully honor our commitments and are resolute in safeguarding our lawful rights and interests."

