China to reduce rural poor population by over 10 mln in 2019

China vows to reduce its rural poor population by over 10 million in 2019, according to a government work report available to news media Tuesday morning ahead of the annual legislative session.



The central government will specially allocate 126.095 billion yuan (18.82 billion US dollars) to fund poverty alleviation, an increase of 18.9 percent, says a draft budget report to be submitted to the session.