Xiongan New Area to begin large-scale substantial construction

The Xiongan New Area
in north China's Hebei Province will start large-scale substantial construction as the top design of the area has been completed, vice governor of the province Chen Gang said Tuesday.
More than 200 teams and 1,000 experts from China and abroad have participated in the plan making, Chen said at the first "passage interview" of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress that opened Tuesday.
In April 2017, China announced the establishment of Xiongan New Area about 100 km southwest of Beijing. A master plan laying out the fundamental guideline for the development, construction and management of the area was approved in January.