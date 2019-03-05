China preparing for space station missions

China's newly-developed heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-5 is in transit at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2016. The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced Monday that the core module of the country's space station, the Long March-5B carrier rocket and its payloads will be sent to the launch site in the second half of this year, to make preparations for the space station missions. China is scheduled to complete the construction of the space station around 2022. It will be the country's space lab in long-term stable in-orbit operation. (Xinhua/Sun Hao)

The screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows the two Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (L) and Chen Dong entering the space lab Tiangong-2, Oct. 19, 2016.

Technicians work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2016.

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018 shows a full-size model of the core module of China's space station Tianhe exhibited at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

A Zhongxing-2D satellite is launched into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 1:11 a.m., Jan. 11, 2019.

Taikonauts Nie Haisheng (L) and Liu Wang exit from a re-entry capsule during a wilderness survival training in the Badain Jaran Desert in northwest China's Gansu Province, May 17, 2018.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced Monday that the core module of the country's space station, the Long March-5B carrier rocket and its payloads will be sent to the launch site in the second half of this year, to make preparations for the space station missions.China is scheduled to complete the construction of the space station around 2022. It will be the country's space lab in long-term stable in-orbit operation.The space station will have a core module and experiment modules, which are under development and will be launched into space by the Long March-5B.Joint exercises will be carried out in the Wenchang Space Launch Center at the end of 2019 for the maiden flight of the Long March-5B.Programs to select and train astronauts are underway.China is committed to making the country's space station an international platform for scientific and technological cooperation, according to the CMSEO.In June this year, the CMSEO will work with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to complete the application selection of China's space station and launch a number of cooperation projects.China's Tiangong-2 space lab, launched on Sept. 15, 2016, is conducting in-orbit tests and will de-orbit after July this year.