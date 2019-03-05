Maha Shivaratri festival held in Kolkata, India

Hindu devotees make holy symbol on the forehead during the Maha Shivaratri festival at a Shiva temple in Kolkata, India, March 4, 2019. The Maha Shivaratri is a major festival in Hinduism celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees offer prayers during the Maha Shivaratri festival at a Shiva temple in Kolkata, India, March 4, 2019. The Maha Shivaratri is a major festival in Hinduism celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

