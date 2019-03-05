Rose Monday carnival parade kicks off in Cologne, Germany

Children take part in the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on March 4, 2019. The Rose Monday parade marks the high point of Cologne's annual carnival. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Revelers take part in the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on March 4, 2019. The Rose Monday parade marks the high point of Cologne's annual carnival. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A float runs during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on March 4, 2019. The Rose Monday parade marks the high point of Cologne's annual carnival. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People watch the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on March 4, 2019. The Rose Monday parade marks the high point of Cologne's annual carnival. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Revelers throw sweets to visitors during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on March 4, 2019. The Rose Monday parade marks the high point of Cologne's annual carnival. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

