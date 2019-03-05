Culture and tourism event held at Gucheng Village in E China's Zhejiang

Children work on a painting at Gucheng Village of Daochang Township in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2019. A culture and tourism event was held at Gucheng Village, attracting many tourists to experience folk culture. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists play Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw sticks from a set distance into a canister, at Gucheng Village of Daochang Township in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2019. A culture and tourism event was held at Gucheng Village, attracting many tourists to experience folk culture. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People perform ancient poem chanting at Gucheng Village of Daochang Township in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2019. A culture and tourism event was held at Gucheng Village, attracting many tourists to experience folk culture. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People watch a craftswoman paint a semifinished porcelain at Gucheng Village of Daochang Township in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2019. A culture and tourism event was held at Gucheng Village, attracting many tourists to experience folk culture. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photographers take photos of traditional lion dance performance at Gucheng Village of Daochang Township in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2019. A culture and tourism event was held at Gucheng Village, attracting many tourists to experience folk culture. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)