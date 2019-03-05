Expressway linking Beijing Winter Games competition zones to open this year

The main part of Yanchong expressway linking Yanqing district of Beijing and Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, two competition zones of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, is expected to be completed and open this year.



Yanqing and Chongli will stage all the skiing events in 2022. The 116-kilometer expressway, an important transportation project for 2022 Winter Games, will shorten the distance between the two zones and cut the transportation time from more than two hours to nearly one hour.



The expressway features resource saving, environmental friendly, wisdom and efficiency.



Besides the Yanchong expressway, a high-speed railway between Beijing and Zhangjiakou and the expansion of the Zhangjiakou Airport are under construction and set to be open this year.

