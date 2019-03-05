Army Day celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepalese army personnel fire cannons during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Nepalese army personnel march during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Nepalese army personnel march during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Nepalese army personnel demonstrate parachute skills during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Nepalese army personnel demonstrate a rescue operation during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Nepalese army personnel demonstrate a rescue operation during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

