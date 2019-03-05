Modernized technology guarantees efficiency and quality of livestock breeding in Beijing

A breeder uses motor sweeper to clean the beef cattle cowshed inside a livestock breeding center at Doudian Village in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The utilization of modernized technology at the center guaranteed the efficiency and the quality of breeding of more than 4,000 beef cattle. The center has planned to increase the number of stock beef cattle to around 6,000 to 8,000 within two or three years and is predicted to provide 2,000 tonnes of high quality beef annually to the market. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

