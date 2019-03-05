Hindus hold Melasti ceremony before celebrating Nyepi Day

Picture taken on March 4, 2019 shows Indonesian Hindu devotees participating in Melasti ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony to clean their souls before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Xinhua/Fauzy Chaniago)

Picture taken on March 4, 2019 shows Indonesian Hindu devotees participating in Melasti ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony to clean their souls before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Xinhua/Fauzy Chaniago)