 ACROSS



  1 Installed, as tile

  5 Japanese or Javanese

 10 Geek ___ (nerdy style)

 14 Otherwise

 15 "You betcha!"

 16 Dill, e.g.

 17 Princess Anna's sister

 18 Video game pioneer

 19 Cupid alias

 20 Willie Nelson genre

 23 "Laughing" critter

 24 Say again

 25 Start for "carte"

 27 Open grazing area

 31 Pampering place

 34 Rush into battle

 39 A dromedary has one

 41 Borders on

 42 "Ditto!"

 43 Not in jail, perhaps

 46 Gymnast's top score

 47 "Iron Mike" of boxing

 48 Down in the dumps

 50 Revolutionary War gun

 55 ___ Dame

 59 Salad ingredients that bookend 20-, 34- and 43-Across

 62 Touched down

 63 Employee's reward

 64 Redding of soul

 65 Devil's food ___

 66 Core i9 processor maker

 67 Kurylenko of "Oblivion"

 68 Sized up

 69 Blasts of wind

 70 Say it ain't so

DOWN



  1 Human sponge

  2 Brass or bronze

  3 Problem

  4 "Star Trek: TNG" character Troi

  5 Rent-___

  6 Mythical goat/man

  7 Slack-jawed

  8 "Mad Men" agent, informally

  9 Cacophony

 10 They're spotted on safaris

 11 German mister

 12 Press, as clothes

 13 Eye-logo network

 21 Baby powder

 22 "Sharknado" star Reid

 26 Captain with a whalebone leg

 28 Pretty cool

 29 Jacks, e.g.

 30 Home for Adam and Eve

 31 Whiskey glass amount

 32 Peewee

 33 Rock band gear

 35 Lawyers' org.

 36 Dirt road groove

 37 Sporty VW

 38 Those, in Tijuana

 40 Publicized

 44 "Movin' ___" ("The Jeffersons" theme)

 45 Da ___, Vietnam

 49 Be altruistic, say

 51 Parsley garnish

 52 Reeves of "Speed"

 53 Makes a long story short?

 54 Best Buy buy

 56 Car owner's paper

 57 Queen's rule

 58 One-pager, for one

 59 Potter's wheel lump

 60 Quarterback's cry

 61 Morays and congers

 62 Miss no questions on

Solution



 

