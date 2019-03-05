Puzzle

1 Installed, as tile5 Japanese or Javanese10 Geek ___ (nerdy style)14 Otherwise15 "You betcha!"16 Dill, e.g.17 Princess Anna's sister18 Video game pioneer19 Cupid alias20 Willie Nelson genre23 "Laughing" critter24 Say again25 Start for "carte"27 Open grazing area31 Pampering place34 Rush into battle39 A dromedary has one41 Borders on42 "Ditto!"43 Not in jail, perhaps46 Gymnast's top score47 "Iron Mike" of boxing48 Down in the dumps50 Revolutionary War gun55 ___ Dame59 Salad ingredients that bookend 20-, 34- and 43-Across62 Touched down63 Employee's reward64 Redding of soul65 Devil's food ___66 Core i9 processor maker67 Kurylenko of "Oblivion"68 Sized up69 Blasts of wind70 Say it ain't so1 Human sponge2 Brass or bronze3 Problem4 "Star Trek: TNG" character Troi5 Rent-___6 Mythical goat/man7 Slack-jawed8 "Mad Men" agent, informally9 Cacophony10 They're spotted on safaris11 German mister12 Press, as clothes13 Eye-logo network21 Baby powder22 "Sharknado" star Reid26 Captain with a whalebone leg28 Pretty cool29 Jacks, e.g.30 Home for Adam and Eve31 Whiskey glass amount32 Peewee33 Rock band gear35 Lawyers' org.36 Dirt road groove37 Sporty VW38 Those, in Tijuana40 Publicized44 "Movin' ___" ("The Jeffersons" theme)45 Da ___, Vietnam49 Be altruistic, say51 Parsley garnish52 Reeves of "Speed"53 Makes a long story short?54 Best Buy buy56 Car owner's paper57 Queen's rule58 One-pager, for one59 Potter's wheel lump60 Quarterback's cry61 Morays and congers62 Miss no questions on

Solution