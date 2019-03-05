Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Installed, as tile
5 Japanese or Javanese
10 Geek ___ (nerdy style)
14 Otherwise
15 "You betcha!"
16 Dill, e.g.
17 Princess Anna's sister
18 Video game pioneer
19 Cupid alias
20 Willie Nelson genre
23 "Laughing" critter
24 Say again
25 Start for "carte"
27 Open grazing area
31 Pampering place
34 Rush into battle
39 A dromedary has one
41 Borders on
42 "Ditto!"
43 Not in jail, perhaps
46 Gymnast's top score
47 "Iron Mike" of boxing
48 Down in the dumps
50 Revolutionary War gun
55 ___ Dame
59 Salad ingredients that bookend 20-, 34- and 43-Across
62 Touched down
63 Employee's reward
64 Redding of soul
65 Devil's food ___
66 Core i9 processor maker
67 Kurylenko of "Oblivion"
68 Sized up
69 Blasts of wind
70 Say it ain't soDOWN
1 Human sponge
2 Brass or bronze
3 Problem
4 "Star Trek: TNG" character Troi
5 Rent-___
6 Mythical goat/man
7 Slack-jawed
8 "Mad Men" agent, informally
9 Cacophony
10 They're spotted on safaris
11 German mister
12 Press, as clothes
13 Eye-logo network
21 Baby powder
22 "Sharknado" star Reid
26 Captain with a whalebone leg
28 Pretty cool
29 Jacks, e.g.
30 Home for Adam and Eve
31 Whiskey glass amount
32 Peewee
33 Rock band gear
35 Lawyers' org.
36 Dirt road groove
37 Sporty VW
38 Those, in Tijuana
40 Publicized
44 "Movin' ___" ("The Jeffersons" theme)
45 Da ___, Vietnam
49 Be altruistic, say
51 Parsley garnish
52 Reeves of "Speed"
53 Makes a long story short?
54 Best Buy buy
56 Car owner's paper
57 Queen's rule
58 One-pager, for one
59 Potter's wheel lump
60 Quarterback's cry
61 Morays and congers
62 Miss no questions on
Solution