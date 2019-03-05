Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Lady Luck will give you the gift of good fortune for your birthday. Today will be an excellent time to start new projects or make some financial investments. Time spent with family and friends will be time well spent. Your lucky numbers: 0, 3, 5, 11, 18.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If you have been considering furthering your education, this is the time to do so. There are plenty of classes that will both suit your educational needs and be able to fit into your busy schedule. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your positive attitude will draw others to your side. This will be the perfect time to take on tasks that require a lot of teamwork. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to career matters. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It might be wise to tighten your belt as money is about to get a bit scarce. Take time out today to go over your finances and make sure you take care of any outstanding bills. A quiet evening at home is just what the doctor ordered. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



An amazing opportunity will make itself available today. Your may want to go ahead and dive in head first, but jumping in without doing some research may cause you to lose out over the long run. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You should start making plans for a trip now, or by the time you have free time it will be too late. Take some time tonight to sit down and discuss where you want to go with your family. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not allow a bad breakup to make you give up on believing in love. You will find the right person for you, but it will mean taking a chance that your heart will get broken. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you see an offer that looks too good to be true, most likely that is exactly the case. Stay on guard and do not allow anyone to take advantage of your good-natured personality. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for long-tern investments. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Focusing more time and energy on your health is the greatest investment that you could ever make. Although it may be difficult, make sure you schedule some time every day to work up a sweat. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It is time for you to stand up and be noticed instead of being constantly forced into the background. You will have a chance to take on a leadership role today, but it will require you to be extremely proactive. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A number of career opportunities are heading your way. Careful research and planning will ensure that you are able to find the right option for you. The stars will shine on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Make sure you spend some extra time with family and friends today, even if it means having to sacrifice some time you would have spent on work. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you are feeling down, do not hesitate for even a second to call upon someone close to you for a shoulder to cry on. You do not have to worry that they will see sharing your problems as a burden. ✭✭✭

