Five in rescue have lived 398 years

The couple crawl out the window and stand on the awning of the apartment below, shouting for help on Sunday evening. Source: Voice of Zhejiang

Three men, whose ages total 237 years, jumped into action on Sunday when their neighbor of 40 years, a couple who have lived a combined 161 years, called for help, in Quzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.A woman, 80, was boiling water when her clothes caught fire after her gas stove malfunctioned. Her husband, 81, extinguished his wife's burning clothes but the flames from the gas stove continued to burn. The couple crawled out the window and stood on the awning of the apartment below, the Qianjiang Evening News reported.Luo Yazhou, a 75-year-old navy veteran, heard the couple's shouts and rushed to help. He and the two helpers, aged 88 and 74, managed to kick down the door of the couple's apartment and used a fire extinguisher to put out the gas fire.The three elderly rescuers managed to pull the husband back into his apartment, and professional firefighters soon arrived to rescue the man's wife."We've been colleagues and neighbors for 40 years, and we are always willing to help each other," Luo said.Qianjiang Evening News