Six-year-old boy gets stuck on the toilet, firefighters take an hour to gingerly pry it off
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/5 17:58:40
Photo: VCG
A 6-year-old boy who was unable to free himself after his bum got stuck in a toilet on Friday night, was finally rescued by five firefighters who had to disassemble the toilet seat to free him.
The boy's parents said they had tried for more than an hour to free their child from their butt-clamping toilet but nothing worked. They ended up calling 119, China's emergency number.
On their way to the boy's home, firefighters in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, spoke to the boy over the phone: "Uncle Fireman will soon be there for you. Listen to your mom and dad, do not move in the toilet."
The firefighters had to remove the toilet seat from the toilet and carry the poor kid into the living room as the bathroom was too small.
Carefully using a variety of small tools it took an hour to cut the toilet seat and finally freed the boy who was uninjured except for some bruises on his butt.