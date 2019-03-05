South Korea needs to fine-tune diversity on TV

By Park Ga-young Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/5 18:03:40

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



South Korea's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family found itself at the center of a controversy when its guidelines on promoting gender diversity on television drew criticism last month.



Facing most flak was a supplement - "Guidelines for TV programs to embrace diverse appearances."



The guidelines say that programs should refrain from using appearance to judge personality and competence, promoting uniform looks and ridiculing someone's appearance.



They gave an example of K-pop stars, saying most of them are skinny, pale, have similar makeup and hair style, and wear revealing outfits. "Uniformity of appearance is the same among men and women," the guidelines added.



The guidelines drew comparisons with dictator Chun Doo-hwan's rules on length of mini-skirts for women and hair for men. They were insisting that the



As a result, the ministry has decided to modify and delete parts of the guidelines.



Unfortunately, it is true that some expressions in the guidelines left room for nit-picking by groups that oppose the Moon administration. They are mere guidelines and not a piece of legislation. The government or other organizations such as the Korean Women's Development Institute which published similar guidelines in 2016 could offer suggestions for problems which are real. At the same time, everyone knows that the government cannot enforce guidelines.



More importantly, it is important to acknowledge the real problem that has taken a back seat in South Korea's TV diversity rules fuss. The guidelines are based on legitimate concerns that TV shows encourage certain ways of appearance or reinforce gender stereotypes.



I've heard many times from my overseas friends - even some Koreans - that they are having a hard time recognizing Korean celebrities because they look alike. Some say it in a sarcastic way, pointing out the number of plastic surgeries in the country.



Some say plastic surgery is a matter of exercising freedom of choice, but there is no gainsaying that the media's portrayal of good-looking people has an impact on such choices. I do sometime feel that I am too fat or unattractive after watching TV shows, and I don't watch TV very often. I can imagine the impact of TV programs featuring teen idols is huge on teenagers.



One of the reasons the debate got so explosive in South Korea is K-pop's huge overseas success. Some insisted that the government should not undermine K-pop's success. But being popular overseas does not give them the right to ignore their social responsibility. On the contrary, they should feel more responsible now as they have the power to dictate global teenagers' looks.



Sometimes TV shows promote great ideas and progressive thoughts. At other times they are found wanting in promoting good ideas. I feel that way when I come across uncomfortable remarks on TV that make fun of fat or ugly people, throw sexual innuendoes or toss lines that reinforce gender stereotypes. But in life, I can feel attitudes on appearance changing. There is even a movement called "Escape the Corset," which urges women to run free of too much makeup or concern over appearance.



The fact that gender equality has become a topic for TV guidelines is a reflection on South Korean society. The country's audience wants more gender sensitization and it's time for producers to contemplate their influence on viewers and social responsibility.



The author is a Seoul-based reporter. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

