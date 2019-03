China will lower its #defense budget growth rate to 7.5% in 2019, from last year's 8.1%. The Chinese budget is about one-fourth of the US’ $750 billion military budget. #TwoSessions2019

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/3/5 18:28:49

