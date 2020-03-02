Vatican to open Pius XII files

Move to shed light on Catholic inaction over Holocaust

Pope Francis announced Monday that the Vatican will open the secret archives of the wartime pontiff Pius XII in March next year, which could shed light on why the Catholic Church failed to intervene more against the Holocaust.



Researchers have long sought to examine the World War II-era archives for what they consider the lack of strong action by Pius XII (1939-58) against the German Nazis over the massacre of Jews, an attitude denounced as a form of passive complicity.



"I decided that the opening of the Vatican Archives for the pontificate of Pius XII would take place on March 2, 2020," the pontiff said. The date is the 81st anniversary of the election of Eugenio Pacelli to the papacy.



"The Church is not afraid of history," added Francis, recalling that Pius XII found himself as head of the Roman Catholic Church "at one of the saddest and darkest times of the 20th century."



Francis said he made the decision understanding that serious historical research will evaluate "in a fair light, with appropriate criticism the moments of exaltation of this pope and, no doubt also moments of serious difficulties, tormenting decisions, and Christian and humane care."



For many historians, pope Pius XII could have condemned more forcefully the massacre of Jews by the Nazis, but he didn't do it out of diplomatic caution and in order not to put Catholics in danger in ­occupied ­Europe.



Yad Vashem - the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem - said it "commends" the decision, "which will enable objective and open research as well as comprehensive discourse on issues related to the conduct of the Vatican in particular, and the Catholic Church in general, during the Holocaust."



It said it "expects that researchers will be granted full access to all documents stored in the archives."



In 2012, the center changed the caption on Pius XII in its museum, saying his reaction during the Holocaust continues to be a "matter of controversy among scholars."



The Vatican was officially neutral during the war. Other historians point out that Pius XII saved tens of thousands of Italian Jews by ordering convents to open their doors to take them in.



While popes John XXIII (1958-63), Paul VI (1963-78) and John Paul II (1978-2005) have been made saints, the beatification of Pius XII - a necessary step on the path to Catholic sainthood - is at a standstill due to the controversies surrounding his wartime papacy.





