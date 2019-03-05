Dongguan businesses weigh up whether to stay and upgrade, or relocate to save costs

Workers process earphones at a plant in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province on January 11. Photo: VCG

Workers operate an edge sanding machine at Li's furniture company in Dongguan on February 27. Each machine can do the work of three people. Photo: Shen Weiduo/GT

More mechanized

Is relocation the way out?

High-quality development

"Go big or go home" has been the phrase on everyone's lips in the past few years in Dongguan, the country's manufacturing hub in South China's Guangdong Province.Xu Gaoyang, the 50-something owner of a rubber company in Dongguan, is one of those striving to "go big" amid the city's efforts to upgrade its industrial and manufacturing sectors, in a bid to transform from China's previous model of high-speed development to the current concentration on high-quality development.For Xu, owner of Dongguan Hongzhou Rubber Products Co, the transformation efforts have gradually paid off since the first batch of export orders of rubber seals were shipped to the US in November last year."Our company has been engaged in the domestic market for almost 20 years, but our efforts to upgrade, which included mechanization and developing new products, as well as quality improvements, have enabled us to turn to foreign markets and achieve a net profit of 5 million yuan ($750,000), the highest ever."Starting from scratch in Dongguan 20 years ago, Xu bought a new 12,000-square-meter lot in March last year, on which he built two plants, an office building and a dormitory and canteen for his 60 employees at the factory. He also built a spiral staircase in the office building - for which he had longed for 20 years.According to data from the Dongguan Municipal Statistics Bureau, the city achieved a GDP volume of 827.9 billion yuan ($123.5 billion) in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 7.4 percent, higher than the average growth rate of Guangdong Province, as well as the country's.But Xu might be lucky, compared to some of his counterparts."Many labor-intensive and low-end factories, such as in the shoe-making and electronics sectors, which had been operating here for decades, have either shut down or were kicked out of Dongguan because they failed to adjust to the new trends in time," Xu said.Even so, those like Xu who continue to prosper are still facing both opportunities and challenges as the city transforms from a traditional manufacturing hub to a rising smart city."It's no longer possible to earn quick money here, you have to change your mindset and learn to lay out businesses for the long term now," Xu added."We invested more than 10 million yuan to upgrade our machines at the beginning of 2018. Each machine can take the place of three workers," Yu, a manager at Boyou Nano Material Co, told the Global Times."Machines have greatly cut labor costs, and are more reliable and efficient than workers. Recently, many companies in Dongguan have increased their level of mechanization to counter the soaring costs of labor," Yu said."The machines are also easier to operate, so we save time on staff training. The more machines you use, the fewer skilled workers you need on a production line," Yu said.Xu, owner of the rubber company, said after upgrading two machines at the end of last year, he is now considering buying robot arms which can precisely cut the rubber products, and replace more labor - a move that may further cut one-third of the workers needed on the production lines.Xiao Yafei, mayor of Dongguan, said in January that over the past five years, the city has installed 91,000 robots, which have replaced 280,000 workers and increased productivity by more than 2.8 times, according to a report from the China Business News.But Xu admitted that it is not easy for a small company like his to find a robotics firm willing to customize robot arms for him, as their order will be quite small. So he's still trying to explore and bargain a good price with someone willing to accept his business.Apart from upgrading equipment, increasing innovation and research in new technology development is another way up."We own more than 26 patents now, including an intelligent cabinet patent and cabinet design patent," Li, the general manager at a furniture company, told the Global Times.Established in 2012, Li's company mainly exports furniture to Australia, reaching a total export volume of 120 million yuan in 2018 after just seven years."We couldn't have developed so fast if it weren't for these patents. We can produce things others can't, and we focus more on intelligent design now," Li said. "But the thing is not many factories have the time and extra money to invest in those efforts when market players were just engaged in price-cutting to win customers before," Li said.Now, as unregulated enterprises and low-end manufacturers move out or shut down, especially after the environmental campaign by the central government, more companies are able to focus on increasing their competitiveness, Li noted.In July 2018, China released a three-year action plan to win the battle for blue skies, in a bid to improve air quality. To this end, authorities were urged to adjust their local industrial structure and promote green development.As part of the plan, officials in Dongguan aimed to shut down 5,000 "small, scattered, messy and polluting" companies as of the end of 2018, according to a report from sohu.com.There are also those who choose to move out, as a way to shake off the rising labor costs. Wu, a production line manager at a Dongguan-based electronic devices company, is a pioneer of cost-cutting production relocation."Our demand for workers is much more than in other industries - at our peak, we had more than 30,000 workers. So we moved two of our headset production lines to Cambodia in 2016, eyeing the lower labor costs there," Wu said.Wu's company moved the two production lines back to Dongguan after just two years, due to "the country's undeveloped port infrastructure, transport and logistics and most importantly, cultural differences. And people there are not as hard-working as Chinese workers," Wu said."Besides, the supply chain in Cambodia, generally in all the Southeast Asian countries, is not complete yet. Sometimes you have to export parts from Dongguan and that further increased the transportation costs," Wu noted.Other enterprises who chose to move to inland areas in China seemed to have had a smoother time."We set up a factory in Chengdu, [Sichuan Province] in 2016. And we are considering setting up another in Guiyang, [Guizhou Province], since the local government provided a slew of incentive policies such as tax reductions," Sun Huabin, general manager of Hongda Electronics Co, told the Global Times.In 2014, Guizhou Province released a guideline to promote the big data industry, aiming to make it become the new driving force for the local economy in the next few years.After years of development, the mountainous province has attracted a raft of heavyweight players, including Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba and Foxconn, who have established cloud computing and big data centers, as well as regional headquarters, the Xinhua News Agency reported."Inland cities like Guizhou, Chengdu, as well as Xi'an, [Shaanxi Province] are rising fast these years. They provide supportive local government policies and lower labor cost compared with coastal areas, so they are becoming more attractive for manufacturing companies like us," Sun said.Industry observers said that amid Dongguan's declining attraction to the traditional manufacturing sector, the city, which sits at the center of the Pearl River Delta Region, and serves as an important hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, will attract more high-end manufacturers instead and further unleash its potential, serving as a template for high-quality development for other cities.For example, Huawei Technologies moved its production base to Songshanhu in Dongguan last year, where it produces its core products, ranging from telecom equipment to smartphones.On February 19, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, China's cabinet, unveiled the development plan for the Greater Bay Area, aiming to turn it into an economic powerhouse and "a model of development mainly supported by innovation" by 2035.Apart from the country's blueprint and emphasis on the region, local residents are feeling positive about the city's future."Take a walk at our just-opened CBD center, drive on the spacious roads and feel the good service in our restaurants and barber shops, I bet those so-called first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai, are no better than Dongguan," a local taxi driver told the Global Times, speaking in a mix of Cantonese and Putonghua."I don't want it [Dongguan] to develop too fast," Xu said. "After the reshuffle in the past years, now the city is just about to welcome a new era."