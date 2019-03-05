Government agencies unite to bring African swine fever under control

China's Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs (MOA) calls for the strengthening of measures to prevent and control African swine fever, according to the ministry's website on Monday.
Han Changfu, Minister of the MOA, presided over a meeting to redeploy prevention and control work of African swine fever. The meeting called for a crackdown on illegal activities such as concealing epidemics, selling and arbitrarily discarding sick and dead pigs and feeding kitchen waste to pigs.
Nineteen government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, the National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Emergency Management will join forces in preventing and controlling African swine fever.
The African swine fever epidemic situation is generally under control, and prevention and control work has achieved initial results. However, the situation is still complex and severe.
These government agencies should further optimize the joint prevention and control system, continue to improve information sharing, consultation and inspection systems. Strengthening the study of emerging problems and improving consultation mechanisms is also urgently needed.
The MOA will play a leading role in the joint efforts of 19 government agencies to further strengthen collaboration, communication and cooperation in policy formulation and introduction of new measures.
They should focus on objectives and requirements, strive to fulfill their responsibilities and implement prevention and control measures.
It is important to further strictly supervise the pig slaughtering and meat processing industries so that they undertake their responsibilities and standardize the reports, use and release of test information.