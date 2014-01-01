Brexit talks resume as divorce day looms

Source:AFP Published: 2019/3/5 19:48:41

EU ready to give London further guarantees to help divorce deal





The sitdown comes after Barnier said Saturday that the European Union was ready to give London further guarantees to help push a troubled divorce deal through the British parliament.



Barnier suggested European leaders would be amenable to a short "technical" delay in Britain's departure from the EU, scheduled for March 29, to give parliament time to ratify a final divorce deal.



His small overture to Britain has raised hopes that both sides can find a solution, including to the so-called "backstop" plan for the Irish border, a major sticking point for pro-Brexit MPs.



Barnier, a former French foreign minister, was set to meet in Brussels with Britain's attorney general Geoffrey Cox and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay. "We're now at a particularly critical stage in these negotiations," said a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday.



Cox's presence is seen as central to the meeting, as he will ultimately offer a legal opinion on the Brexit deal and the Irish backstop that could determine whether key MPs in the British parliament will approve the accord.



Earlier disfavorable advice by Cox was viewed as a contributing factor in the defeat of May's deal by MPs in January.



"Cox is running the show," a senior EU source told AFP.



"We are trying to find a junction between our positions and we are not there yet," the source added.



But despite that defeat, EU leaders insist that the withdrawal agreement will not be reopened, and talks in Brussels are focused on drafting a separate document to placate doubters in London.



Also raising hopes are the softening positions of several hard-line Brexit supporters in May's Conservative party who have dropped their demand that changes to the backstop be made to the withdrawal treaty itself.



But most continue to press for a time limit or exit clause to the backstop.



They have also set up a team of lawyers to scrutinize anything that Cox brings back from Brussels.



Both sides are furiously trying to steer away from a dreaded "no-deal" divorce with the EU that could wreak havoc on global markets and create border chaos.





